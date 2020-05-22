1633 Ramsay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

2 Bedroom House Ready for new occupant. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen. Spacious rooms. Large walk-in closet in front bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. A must see!! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031943)