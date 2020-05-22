All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1633 Ramsay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1633 Ramsay St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1633 Ramsay St

1633 Ramsay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1633 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom House Ready for new occupant. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen. Spacious rooms. Large walk-in closet in front bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. A must see!! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Ramsay St have any available units?
1633 Ramsay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Ramsay St have?
Some of 1633 Ramsay St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Ramsay St currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Ramsay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Ramsay St pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Ramsay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1633 Ramsay St offer parking?
No, 1633 Ramsay St does not offer parking.
Does 1633 Ramsay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Ramsay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Ramsay St have a pool?
No, 1633 Ramsay St does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Ramsay St have accessible units?
No, 1633 Ramsay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Ramsay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Ramsay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland