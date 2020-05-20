All apartments in Baltimore
1633 N Spring St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

1633 N Spring St

1633 North Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1633 North Spring Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4775155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 N Spring St have any available units?
1633 N Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 N Spring St have?
Some of 1633 N Spring St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 N Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
1633 N Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 N Spring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 N Spring St is pet friendly.
Does 1633 N Spring St offer parking?
Yes, 1633 N Spring St offers parking.
Does 1633 N Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 N Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 N Spring St have a pool?
No, 1633 N Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 1633 N Spring St have accessible units?
No, 1633 N Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 N Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 N Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
