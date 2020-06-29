All apartments in Baltimore
1632 E BALTIMORE STREET

1632 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1632 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ENTRY LEVEL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH APARTMENT W/ DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE - LOCATED STEPS FROM HOPKINS! This unit is located on the main level of a 4 unit building with long term tenants. Features include hardwood floors throughout, living room w/ decorative fireplace, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths, in unit laundry, small outdoor space, and detached 2 car garage! Conveniently located close to Hopkins, Fells Point restaurants/shopping, and Harbor East! Minimum credit score of 600 to be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
1632 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1632 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
