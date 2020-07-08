All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1630 N. Bond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1630 N. Bond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1630 N. Bond Street

1630 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1630 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4548402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 N. Bond Street have any available units?
1630 N. Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1630 N. Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 N. Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 N. Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street offer parking?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have a pool?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland