Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1630 N. Bond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1630 N. Bond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1630 N. Bond Street
1630 North Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1630 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4548402)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have any available units?
1630 N. Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1630 N. Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 N. Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 N. Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street offer parking?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have a pool?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 N. Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 N. Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland