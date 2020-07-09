Rent Calculator
1624 Appleton Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:04 AM
1624 Appleton Street
1624 Appleton Street
Location
1624 Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Westside 3BR, 1.5 BA townhouse with porch front, fresh paint, new wall to wall carpet, updated kitchen, full basement and fenced yard. This property is located close to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 Appleton Street have any available units?
1624 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1624 Appleton Street have?
Some of 1624 Appleton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1624 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Appleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1624 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 1624 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1624 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1624 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
