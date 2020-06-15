All apartments in Baltimore
1624 Aliceanna St

1624 Aliceanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$2,500 -RARE!!! Large 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath freshly updated apartment with WIFI in the heart of Fells Point within walking distance of Baltimore's #1 café Blue Moon, the new Broadway Market and the huge Whole Foods in Harbor East.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Aliceanna St have any available units?
1624 Aliceanna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Aliceanna St have?
Some of 1624 Aliceanna St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Aliceanna St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Aliceanna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Aliceanna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Aliceanna St is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Aliceanna St offer parking?
No, 1624 Aliceanna St does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Aliceanna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Aliceanna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Aliceanna St have a pool?
No, 1624 Aliceanna St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Aliceanna St have accessible units?
No, 1624 Aliceanna St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Aliceanna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Aliceanna St has units with dishwashers.
