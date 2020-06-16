All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1622 N CALVERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1622 N CALVERT STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

1622 N CALVERT STREET

1622 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1622 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully restored historic Station North apartment that is perfectly situated between major Baltimore landmarks. Penn Station, MICA, Uni. of Baltimore, and a short commute to Hampden. Not to mention the perfect positioning to I-83. A dream for city living as it is a short walk to major attractions and easy for those who commute outside of the city as well. The interior boasts exposed brick and marble counter tops which brings charm to every corner. A large fenced in backyard space is perfect for a dog or a kitty friend who likes to roam in their outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have any available units?
1622 N CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1622 N CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1622 N CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 N CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 N CALVERT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET offer parking?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 N CALVERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 N CALVERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland