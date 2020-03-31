All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R

1621 Sulgrave Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1621 Sulgrave Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have any available units?
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R currently offering any rent specials?
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R pet-friendly?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R offer parking?
Yes, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R offers parking.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have a pool?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have a pool.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have accessible units?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland