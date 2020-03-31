Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R
1621 Sulgrave Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1621 Sulgrave Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have any available units?
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R currently offering any rent specials?
1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R pet-friendly?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R offer parking?
Yes, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R offers parking.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have a pool?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have a pool.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have accessible units?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 SULGRAVE AVE #R does not have units with air conditioning.
