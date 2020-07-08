All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1620 PLUM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1620 PLUM STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

1620 PLUM STREET

1620 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1620 Plum Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment rental in Curtis Bay, Maryland. This apartment is fully carpeted, with a great sized kitchen, and everything in on one level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 PLUM STREET have any available units?
1620 PLUM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1620 PLUM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1620 PLUM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 PLUM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET offer parking?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET have a pool?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 PLUM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 PLUM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland