1618 Marshall St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

THIS FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FED HILL HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. A BRICK ACCENT WALL GIVES THIS HOME THAT "BALTIMORE CHARM". THE MODERNIZED KITCHEN HAS WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, RECESSED LIGHTS, CEILING FAN AND AMPLE SPACE FOR DINING TABLE, PATIO AREA WITH PRIVACY FENCE. THE BASEMENT REC ROOM HAS FULL BATH AND WASHER AND DRYER. THE TOP LEVEL HAS A MODERNIZED DUAL ENTRY BATH AND GENEROUS MASTER SUITE LEADING TO A DECK AND A SPIRAL STAIR CASE TO A ROOFTOP DECK WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE CITY, SKYLINE AND BOTH STADIUMS. AUTOMATION SYSTEM INCLUDED (SAMSUNG SMART THINGS HUB) Call/text Erica 443.272.1017 600 credit score No evictions/felonies Make 2x monthly rent