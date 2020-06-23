All apartments in Baltimore
1617 Patapsco St

1617 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1617 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Full 2 Half Bath Townhome in Federal Hill!

Property Highlights
-Deck off Master Bedroom
-Hardwood Floors
-Finished Basement with half bath
-Close to Restaurants & Bars

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Patapsco St have any available units?
1617 Patapsco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1617 Patapsco St currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Patapsco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Patapsco St pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Patapsco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1617 Patapsco St offer parking?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Patapsco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Patapsco St have a pool?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Patapsco St have accessible units?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Patapsco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Patapsco St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Patapsco St does not have units with air conditioning.
