Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET

1617 North Smallwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1617 North Smallwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have any available units?
1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 N SMALLWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

