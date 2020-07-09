Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1615 E COLD SPRING LANE
1615 East Cold Spring Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1615 East Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21218
Stonewood - Penwood - Winston
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated and ready to move in! Also listed for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have any available units?
1615 E COLD SPRING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1615 E COLD SPRING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE offer parking?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have a pool?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have accessible units?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 E COLD SPRING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
