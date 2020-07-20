Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1615 Cypress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1615 Cypress St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1615 Cypress St
1615 Cypress Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1615 Cypress Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Vouchers welcome Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4811340)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Cypress St have any available units?
1615 Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1615 Cypress St have?
Some of 1615 Cypress St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1615 Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Cypress St offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Cypress St offers parking.
Does 1615 Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Cypress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Cypress St have a pool?
No, 1615 Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 1615 Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mount Vernon
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland