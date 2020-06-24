All apartments in Baltimore
1615 Ashburton Street

1615 N Ashburton St · No Longer Available
Location

1615 N Ashburton St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom rowhome -

(RLNE4757806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Ashburton Street have any available units?
1615 Ashburton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1615 Ashburton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Ashburton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Ashburton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street offer parking?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street have a pool?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Ashburton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Ashburton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
