Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1612 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1612 S HANOVER STREET
1612 South Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1612 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3br 3.5Ba with a finished basement that can be used as 4th BR, parking in the rear for 3 CARS, ROOF top deck, wet bar, get it while it lasts. Available June 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1612 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1612 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1612 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1612 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
