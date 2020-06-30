Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1608 S CHARLES STREET.
1608 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM
1608 S CHARLES STREET
1608 South Charles Street
·
No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location
1608 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom and Den or 3 bedroom townhouse with exposed brick , deck and tons of charm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1608 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1608 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1608 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
