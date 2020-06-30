All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM

1608 S CHARLES STREET

1608 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Charming 2 bedroom and Den or 3 bedroom townhouse with exposed brick , deck and tons of charm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1608 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1608 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1608 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1608 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.

