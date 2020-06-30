All apartments in Baltimore
1608 DIVISION ST
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:17 PM

1608 DIVISION ST

1608 Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Division Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL AND NEWILY RENOVATED HOUSE, MOVING IN READY AGENT BRING YOUR CLIENT THEY WILL LOVE IT , PROPERTY HAS SECURITY CAMERAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 DIVISION ST have any available units?
1608 DIVISION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1608 DIVISION ST currently offering any rent specials?
1608 DIVISION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 DIVISION ST pet-friendly?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST offer parking?
Yes, 1608 DIVISION ST offers parking.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST have a pool?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST does not have a pool.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST have accessible units?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 DIVISION ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 DIVISION ST does not have units with air conditioning.

