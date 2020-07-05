All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1

1604 Dundalk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Broening

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom Dundalk townhome with finished basement. Housing Vouchers Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Dundalk Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

