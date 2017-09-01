Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
1600 Moreland Ave 3
1600 Moreland Ave 3
1600 Moreland Avenue
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1600 Moreland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Immediately - One Plus Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 157644
Often used as a two bedroom. Renovated and spacious 1 bedroom apartment near Coppin State. Fenced in backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157644p
Property Id 157644
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5166371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have any available units?
1600 Moreland Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have?
Some of 1600 Moreland Ave 3's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1600 Moreland Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Moreland Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Moreland Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Moreland Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Moreland Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
