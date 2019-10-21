All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 159 N CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
159 N CURLEY STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

159 N CURLEY STREET

159 North Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

159 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Patterson Park Living ! 3 bedroom home with Hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, appliances, and bathroom. Pets on a case by case basis. Call Patrick for a showing today.!Landlord is offering a free monthly cleaning with your lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have any available units?
159 N CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 159 N CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
159 N CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 N CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 N CURLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 N CURLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 N CURLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland