Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1554 N Carey St

1554 North Carey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1554 North Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Sandtown-Winchester

Property Highlights
-New Carpet
-Freshly Painted
-Large Dining Room
-Spacious Kitchen that leads to fenced in backyard
-Washer & Dryer
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Brand New Shower with Enclosure
-Close to Public Transit
-Quiet Block

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 N Carey St have any available units?
1554 N Carey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 N Carey St have?
Some of 1554 N Carey St's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 N Carey St currently offering any rent specials?
1554 N Carey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 N Carey St pet-friendly?
No, 1554 N Carey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1554 N Carey St offer parking?
No, 1554 N Carey St does not offer parking.
Does 1554 N Carey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 N Carey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 N Carey St have a pool?
No, 1554 N Carey St does not have a pool.
Does 1554 N Carey St have accessible units?
No, 1554 N Carey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 N Carey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 N Carey St does not have units with dishwashers.
