1554 N Carey St

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Sandtown-Winchester



Property Highlights

-New Carpet

-Freshly Painted

-Large Dining Room

-Spacious Kitchen that leads to fenced in backyard

-Washer & Dryer

-Ceiling Fans Throughout

-Brand New Shower with Enclosure

-Close to Public Transit

-Quiet Block



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4977154)