1554 N Carey St

1554 North Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Sandtown-Winchester
Property Highlights -New Carpet -Freshly Painted -Large Dining Room -Spacious Kitchen that leads to fenced in backyard -Washer & Dryer -Ceiling Fans Throughout -Brand New Shower with Enclosure -Close to Public Transit -Quiet Block
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4977154)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
