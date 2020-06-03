1545 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
This apartment has 2 bedrooms (each with a closet), 1 bathroom and a living room / kitchen combo. Some amenities include stack washer/dryer and CAC. Located within walking distance to everything Federal Hill has to offer. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1545 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1545 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1545 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 S CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1545 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1545 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1545 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 S CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.