Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1542 S Hanover St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1542 S Hanover St

1542 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1542 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Parking Pad in Federal Hill

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Exposed Brick
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Large Yard for Entertaining
-Parking Pad
-Each Bedroom Has Their Own Full Bath
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
-Close to Inner Harbor

(RLNE5095082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 S Hanover St have any available units?
1542 S Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 S Hanover St have?
Some of 1542 S Hanover St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1542 S Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1542 S Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 1542 S Hanover St offers parking.
Does 1542 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 S Hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1542 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1542 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1542 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 S Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
