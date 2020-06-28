1542 S Hanover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Parking Pad in Federal Hill



-Hardwood Flooring

-Exposed Brick

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Large Yard for Entertaining

-Parking Pad

-Each Bedroom Has Their Own Full Bath

-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

-Close to Inner Harbor



(RLNE5095082)