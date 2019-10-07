All apartments in Baltimore
1539 Woodbourne Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

1539 Woodbourne Ave

1539 Woodbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Woodbourne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this fully end of group fully renovated home located in Baltimore City! This unit is fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, gorgeous flooring all throughout the unit, neutral colors of paint to match your furniture! Fully finished basement with a 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath built in it. Call now and set an appointment.

*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have any available units?
1539 Woodbourne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have?
Some of 1539 Woodbourne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Woodbourne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Woodbourne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Woodbourne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Woodbourne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave offer parking?
No, 1539 Woodbourne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 Woodbourne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have a pool?
No, 1539 Woodbourne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1539 Woodbourne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Woodbourne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 Woodbourne Ave has units with dishwashers.

