1539 Woodbourne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this fully end of group fully renovated home located in Baltimore City! This unit is fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, gorgeous flooring all throughout the unit, neutral colors of paint to match your furniture! Fully finished basement with a 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath built in it. Call now and set an appointment.



*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit