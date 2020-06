Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Will Not Last long. Only 15min drive to downtown Inner Harbor! Morgan State University is only a few blocks down 5min drive. Great location. 3BR 2FB with outside yard for entertaining. Updated Stainless Steel Appliances. New Laminated flooring installed on upper level and basement area. Basement is completely remodeled including a full bath. New windows throughout the entire house. New Paint, Carpet, Fixtures, bathroom, kitchen, a Must See in a great location. Must have 670+ credit