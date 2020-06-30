All apartments in Baltimore
1537 Poplar Grove Street

1537 Poplar Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Northwest Baltimore Row House- 3BR/1BA centrally located Baltimore Row House available immediately! Bonus room in basement.
FRR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have any available units?
1537 Poplar Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1537 Poplar Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Poplar Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Poplar Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

