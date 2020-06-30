Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1537 Poplar Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1537 Poplar Grove Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1537 Poplar Grove Street
1537 Poplar Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1537 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community
Amenities
on-site laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Northwest Baltimore Row House- 3BR/1BA centrally located Baltimore Row House available immediately! Bonus room in basement.
FRR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have any available units?
1537 Poplar Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1537 Poplar Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Poplar Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Poplar Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Poplar Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Poplar Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland