All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1532 North Ellamont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1532 North Ellamont Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

1532 North Ellamont Street

1532 North Ellamont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1532 North Ellamont Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/905504?source=marketing

HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Unique lovely 2-story row home in the offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Nice rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,127, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,127, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have any available units?
1532 North Ellamont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1532 North Ellamont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1532 North Ellamont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 North Ellamont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 North Ellamont Street is pet friendly.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street offer parking?
No, 1532 North Ellamont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 North Ellamont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have a pool?
No, 1532 North Ellamont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have accessible units?
No, 1532 North Ellamont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 North Ellamont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 North Ellamont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1532 North Ellamont Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland