Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
153 N Patterson Park Ave
153 North Patterson Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
153 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Patterson Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
153 N Patterson Park - 4 Beds * 3.5 Baths * 2 Blocks from the Park
(RLNE5375587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
153 N Patterson Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 153 N Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
153 N Patterson Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 N Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 N Patterson Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
No, 153 N Patterson Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 N Patterson Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 153 N Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 153 N Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 N Patterson Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 N Patterson Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 N Patterson Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
