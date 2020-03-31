Amenities
Hampden ? - 1529 Union Ave - 21211 - This fully renovated two b/r unit has a fully tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower, gorgeous hardwood floors, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, all gas Energy-Star? stainless steel appliances, eat-in granite kitchen, including a built-in microwave, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU, light rail and bus line, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed