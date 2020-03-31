All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1529 Union Ave

1529 Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Union Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hampden ? - 1529 Union Ave - 21211 - This fully renovated two b/r unit has a fully tiled bathroom with glass enclosed shower, gorgeous hardwood floors, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, all gas Energy-Star? stainless steel appliances, eat-in granite kitchen, including a built-in microwave, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU, light rail and bus line, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Union Ave have any available units?
1529 Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Union Ave have?
Some of 1529 Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1529 Union Ave offer parking?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
