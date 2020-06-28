Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1527 Poplar Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1527 Poplar Grove St
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1527 Poplar Grove St
1527 Poplar Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1527 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath house Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5094657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St have any available units?
1527 Poplar Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1527 Poplar Grove St have?
Some of 1527 Poplar Grove St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1527 Poplar Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Poplar Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Poplar Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Poplar Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Poplar Grove St offers parking.
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Poplar Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St have a pool?
No, 1527 Poplar Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St have accessible units?
No, 1527 Poplar Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Poplar Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Poplar Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland