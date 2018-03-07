All apartments in Baltimore
1521 Park Ave - 2F
Last updated June 7 2020 at 3:54 PM

1521 Park Ave - 2F

1521 Park Avenue · (888) 501-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see your new apartment in the heart of Bolton Hill. This quiet community has restaurants, shopping and parks all in walking distance. Close UMMC Midtown Campus, universities and schools. Very convenient to I-83 and other major roads! No washer or dryer in unit.

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $925
The security deposit is: $925
Total estimated move in costs are: $1,850

CRITERIA:
***Applicants who don't meet the criteria below may still be able to qualify with the One App Guarantee. Read more at https://oneappguarantee.com/

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years
- undischarged bankruptcy
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have any available units?
1521 Park Ave - 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have?
Some of 1521 Park Ave - 2F's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Park Ave - 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Park Ave - 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Park Ave - 2F pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F offer parking?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have a pool?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have accessible units?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Park Ave - 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Park Ave - 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
