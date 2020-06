Amenities

Welcome home to this nicely updated 3 bedroom in the sought after Highlandtown. Main level has an open layout with recessed lighting and includes a powder room. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes ample cabinet space and all appliances-dishwasher, microwave, stove, and fridge. Basement is full and clean for lots of storage space or a play area and has a washer and dryer. Relax on your front porch or cookout in your fenced back yard. It's convenient to the harbor and major highways. Schedule your showing today!