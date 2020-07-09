All apartments in Baltimore
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

1516 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Double wide home, two townhouses made one. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Large living spaces. 2nd floor deck. Large city back yard. Freshly updated. Washer and dryer on the main leven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

