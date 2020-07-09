Rent Calculator
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 10
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1516 West Fairmount Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1516 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Double wide home, two townhouses made one. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Large living spaces. 2nd floor deck. Large city back yard. Freshly updated. Washer and dryer on the main leven
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 W FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
