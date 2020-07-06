Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1516 HAZEL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1516 HAZEL STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1516 HAZEL STREET
1516 Hazel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1516 Hazel Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment rental. Fully carpeted, with updated kitchen, freshly painted, and new carpet. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have any available units?
1516 HAZEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1516 HAZEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1516 HAZEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 HAZEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET offer parking?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have a pool?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 HAZEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 HAZEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland