1511 North Smallwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Easterwood
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Welcomed !!!! This recently renovated 3-bedroom rowhome will not disappoint. Freshly painted! Open layout! Great kitchen with new appliances, custom backsplash and island/bar area. New carpet throughout. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET have any available units?
1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 N SMALLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.