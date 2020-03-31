All apartments in Baltimore
1511 Appleton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 Appleton Street

1511 Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

(RLNE4560964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Appleton Street have any available units?
1511 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1511 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Appleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1511 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
