Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1511 Appleton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1511 Appleton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1511 Appleton Street
1511 Appleton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1511 Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4560964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Appleton Street have any available units?
1511 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1511 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Appleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1511 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Appleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Appleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland