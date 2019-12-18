Rent Calculator
1510 N Smallwood St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

1510 N Smallwood St
1510 North Smallwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1510 North Smallwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated, huge kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have any available units?
1510 N Smallwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1510 N Smallwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 N Smallwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 N Smallwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St offer parking?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have a pool?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have accessible units?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 N Smallwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 N Smallwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 N Smallwood St has units with air conditioning.
