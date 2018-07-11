Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
151 Denison St Unit 1
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
151 Denison St Unit 1
151 Denison St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
151 Denison St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy One Bedroom Rental - One bedroom, one bathroom with hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and a large shared yard and front porch!
(RLNE4446870)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have any available units?
151 Denison St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have?
Some of 151 Denison St Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 151 Denison St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
151 Denison St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Denison St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Denison St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 151 Denison St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Denison St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 151 Denison St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 151 Denison St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Denison St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Denison St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
