All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1509 RALWORTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1509 RALWORTH ROAD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

1509 RALWORTH ROAD

1509 Ralworth Road · (703) 533-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1509 Ralworth Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
EARLIEST MOVE IN: 07/01/2020LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR+BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIREDTENANT MUST HAVE A VERIFIABLE JOB AND PROVIDE PREVIOUS 2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS.RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIRED-A rare gem in the North wood community available FOR RENT. Located just 4 MINUTES from Morgan State University!!-The front exterior curb appeal is enhanced with the red brick and bay/bow window, which is conducive for sitting and/or storage on the interior complimented by original gleaming hardwood, built-in shelving, recessed lights, and central air.-The rear exterior has a built-in brick balcony above an attached one-car garage & there is also street parking. This diamond in the rough is ready for you to move in!!-Showings are done by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have any available units?
1509 RALWORTH ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have?
Some of 1509 RALWORTH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 RALWORTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1509 RALWORTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 RALWORTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD offers parking.
Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD has accessible units.
Does 1509 RALWORTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 RALWORTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1509 RALWORTH ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity