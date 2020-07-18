1509 RALWORTH ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

EARLIEST MOVE IN: 07/01/2020LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR+BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIREDTENANT MUST HAVE A VERIFIABLE JOB AND PROVIDE PREVIOUS 2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS.RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIRED-A rare gem in the North wood community available FOR RENT. Located just 4 MINUTES from Morgan State University!!-The front exterior curb appeal is enhanced with the red brick and bay/bow window, which is conducive for sitting and/or storage on the interior complimented by original gleaming hardwood, built-in shelving, recessed lights, and central air.-The rear exterior has a built-in brick balcony above an attached one-car garage & there is also street parking. This diamond in the rough is ready for you to move in!!-Showings are done by appointment only.