Move in Ready row house in good condition. Hardwood flooring on the main level, large bedrooms upstairs, partially finished basement with space for room and seating area.Fenced backyard with walkout deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
1507 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Is 1507 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1507 RAMBLEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.