All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1507 Hazel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1507 Hazel St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
1507 Hazel St
1507 Hazel Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1507 Hazel Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ready to be rented Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4785455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 Hazel St have any available units?
1507 Hazel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1507 Hazel St have?
Some of 1507 Hazel St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1507 Hazel St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Hazel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Hazel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Hazel St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Hazel St offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Hazel St offers parking.
Does 1507 Hazel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Hazel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Hazel St have a pool?
No, 1507 Hazel St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Hazel St have accessible units?
No, 1507 Hazel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Hazel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Hazel St does not have units with dishwashers.
