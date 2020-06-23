Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1504 BRADDISH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1504 BRADDISH AVENUE
1504 Braddish Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1504 Braddish Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 WELCOME !!SEMI DETACHED HOME WITH 3BED AND 1 FULL BATH FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. WALKING DISTANCE FROM COPPIN STATE UNIVERSITY. CLOSE TO 95
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have any available units?
1504 BRADDISH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1504 BRADDISH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 BRADDISH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
