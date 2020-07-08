All apartments in Baltimore
Location

1502 Wilmington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3 BEDROOM REHAB FOR RENT. YOU GET 3 BDR DETACHED HOUSE, LARGE PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, NEW ROOF, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, JACUZZI TUB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Wilmington Ave have any available units?
1502 Wilmington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Wilmington Ave have?
Some of 1502 Wilmington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Wilmington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Wilmington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Wilmington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Wilmington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1502 Wilmington Ave offer parking?
No, 1502 Wilmington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Wilmington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Wilmington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Wilmington Ave have a pool?
No, 1502 Wilmington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Wilmington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1502 Wilmington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Wilmington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Wilmington Ave has units with dishwashers.

