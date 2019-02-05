ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Great 2 beds / 1 bath unit in Federal Hill with close proximity to shops, bars, restaurants, stadiums and the Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95 and 295. All this for $1200 including utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 LIGHT ST #1 have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 1501 LIGHT ST #1 have?
Some of 1501 LIGHT ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 LIGHT ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 LIGHT ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.