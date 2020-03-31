Rent Calculator
15 MONTGOMERY STREET E
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM
15 MONTGOMERY STREET E
15 West Montgomery Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 West Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
SITUATED IN THE HEART OF FEDERAL HILL ON MONTGOMERY STREET THIS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FEATURES WASHER /DRYER , CENTRAL AIR, NATURAL LIGHT . LOTS OF STORAGE IN BASEMENT . COURTYARD SHARED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have any available units?
15 MONTGOMERY STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have?
Some of 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
15 MONTGOMERY STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E offer parking?
No, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have a pool?
No, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have accessible units?
No, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 MONTGOMERY STREET E has units with dishwashers.
