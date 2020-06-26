All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

15 E MONTGOMERY STREET

15 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have any available units?
15 E MONTGOMERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have?
Some of 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET offer parking?
No, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have a pool?
No, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 E MONTGOMERY STREET has units with dishwashers.
