Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Nestled in the heart of Mt. Vernon - two-story garden facing carriage house of a circa 1850's park-front mansion. Live where so much is happening...theater, music, museums, restaurants and more. Convenient to Penn Station, Hopkins Shuttle and Light Rail. Features include skylights and updated full bath on 2nd floor, first floor half bath, wood floors, washer/dryer in unit, central AC. Make this part of your best life!