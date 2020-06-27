All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1472 WOODALL STREET
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

1472 WOODALL STREET

1472 Woodall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Woodall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated apartment situated in the heart of Locust Point. Private parking!!! Two full bathrooms with a finished basement perfect for an office space! Hardwood floors, new SS appliances! Available for move in 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have any available units?
1472 WOODALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1472 WOODALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1472 WOODALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 WOODALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1472 WOODALL STREET offers parking.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 WOODALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 WOODALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
