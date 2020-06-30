1458 Reynolds Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to your Locust Point rental! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Home has a beautiful large 2nd story deck! Washer and dryer are in the unit. Plenty of space for storage. Plenty of street parking for residents! Move right in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
